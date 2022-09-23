Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.64

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and traded as low as $113.84. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 9,045 shares.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

