Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.47

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 2611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

