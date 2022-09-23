Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.47

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 2611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.