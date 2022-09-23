Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJGet Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $291,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,846,000.

QQQJ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 1,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,180. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

