Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 175.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $423,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

QQQ opened at $280.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

