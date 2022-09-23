Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $129.07

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.07 and last traded at $129.29, with a volume of 97236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

