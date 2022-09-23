Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
Investar Stock Performance
Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. 4,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of Investar
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 11.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com upgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investar (ISTR)
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.