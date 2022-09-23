InvestDex (INVEST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120,159.79

InvestDex (INVEST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, InvestDex has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One InvestDex coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDex has a total market capitalization of $120,159.79 and approximately $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004400 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011029 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
InvestDex Profile
InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
