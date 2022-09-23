Investmark Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 7,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,547. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

