Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

