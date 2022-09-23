Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

