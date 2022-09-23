Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 689 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 191,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,217. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.