Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,931 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 301% compared to the typical daily volume of 731 call options.

Athersys Trading Up 25.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 164,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,814. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 977.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Athersys by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,823,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,666,477 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 39.1% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,384,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,512,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

