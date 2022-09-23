Investors Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after acquiring an additional 624,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,932,000 after acquiring an additional 153,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xerox by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,436,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Down 1.3 %

XRX stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

