iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 113,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $97.32 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $107.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47.

