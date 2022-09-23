iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2,169.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 23.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 1.39% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $373,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 425,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after buying an additional 198,858 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,767,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 193,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,069. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

