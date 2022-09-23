iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $83.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24.

