iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,061. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

