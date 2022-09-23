iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.91. 162,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 253,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

