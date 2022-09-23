iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.56

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.56 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

