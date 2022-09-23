iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA EXI traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $91.16. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,084. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.