iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.39. Approximately 174,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 921,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

