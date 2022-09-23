iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $51.90 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

