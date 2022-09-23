iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.98

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 26985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

