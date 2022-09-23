iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.75. 3,246,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

