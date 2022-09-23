iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 2,517,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,023,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.