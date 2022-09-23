iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Decreased by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 465,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 24,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

