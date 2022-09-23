iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IWM traded down $4.77 on Friday, reaching $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253,548. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

