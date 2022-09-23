iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Boosted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

