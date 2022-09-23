iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lessened by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.13. 1,373,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.