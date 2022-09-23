iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 234,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,819,000 after acquiring an additional 57,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,011,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,645,000 after acquiring an additional 431,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

