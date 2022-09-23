iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

