iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,044. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.86 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

