Isiklar Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $151,737.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide.”

