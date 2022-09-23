Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.01. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 200 shares.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 882,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,461 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 495,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 682.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 369,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

