Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Sells $28,500.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $42,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $34,650.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.