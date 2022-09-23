James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.13

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

