Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Lifted by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group comprises approximately 37.1% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 5.52% of Janus Henderson Group worth $217,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

