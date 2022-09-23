Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 7.96% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $65,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 995,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,045 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 455,167 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 480,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 479,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 2,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,519. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.