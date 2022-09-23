Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $300.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.61.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $299.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

