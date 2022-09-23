JMP Securities Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $111.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $57.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $155.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.