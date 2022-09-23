Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 315,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

