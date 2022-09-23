Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. 271,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,621. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

