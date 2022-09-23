Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. 362,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

