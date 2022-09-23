Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.