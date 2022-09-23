Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 145,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 86,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,138. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

