Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 37,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

