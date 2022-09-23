Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 939,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

