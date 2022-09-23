Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. 4,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,195. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

