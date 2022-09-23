John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
NYSE:WLY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,158. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLY)
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.