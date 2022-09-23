John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSE:WLY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,158. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.84.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

