JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €175.00 ($178.57) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €141.00 ($143.88) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR stock traded down €1.03 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €92.34 ($94.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,251,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.78.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

